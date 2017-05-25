Bill Provides Greater Transparency In Hiring School Officials

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Appropriations Committee passed and sent to the full Senate legislation that would provide for greater transparency in the process of hiring of school officials and ensure that taxpayers have access to employment contract information. Senate Bill 592 would require school boards to publicly disclose employment information before hiring a district superintendent, assistant district superintendent or principal. Under the bill, when a school board extends an offer of employment, it must first post the terms of employment on the school district’s public website at least two weeks prior to it being approved. The posting must provide the details of the final offer, including salary and the length of the employment contract.

Related