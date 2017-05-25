Driver Charged In Hit & Run School Bus Crash

LANCASTER – Lancaster County authorities identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash last week in East Lampeter Township that injured a school bus full of Lancaster Mennonite students. The white Chevy Malibu driven at the time of the May 17 crash on Lincoln Highway East is in police custody. The driver is 46-year-old James Irvin III of Norristown. He was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash. He was charged Wednesday with 35 total counts after surrendering with an attorney. Irvin has a Norristown address, but was staying at his parents’ Lancaster Township home for the past several months. At this point in the ongoing investigation, the evidence indicates Irvin caused the crash by attempting to pass a pair of wide-load tractor-trailers and their escort vehicles while headed east on Lincoln Highway East, near Route 896. Investigators credit the public and media coverage which prompted approximately 100 tips.

