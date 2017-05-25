PA Real ID Bill Goes To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – A bill designed to comply with federal Real ID standards for people who want to fly or enter federal facilities has passed the PA House. Senate Bill 133 gives residents the option to obtain a driver’s license or other ID that meet rules of a 2005 federal law enacted in response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks. There’s also an option for a noncompliant, traditional driver’s license or ID. The bill overturns a 2012 state law that’s kept the state from complying based on concerns about cost, constitutionality, and government intrusiveness. There’s a June 6 deadline to become compliant for entry into federal facilities. The standard to board commercial airlines take effect next year. Gov. Tom Wolf says he will sign the measure. Once the bill becomes law, PennDOT can begin working with the federal government to update its systems to complete compliance.

