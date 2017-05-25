PennDOT Faces Performance Audit

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced the start of a wide-ranging performance audit of PennDOT procurement and contracting procedures, funding mechanisms, and the department’s sharing of drivers’ personal information. The audit will cover Jan. 2014, through June 2017. The audit will evaluate the extent to which PennDOT properly manages and monitors the distribution and sharing of personal information it collects and determine whether the department’s procurement procedures are in accordance with policies.The audit will also determine whether or not PennDOT implemented recommendations in a prior January 2013 audit, which found significant deficiencies in PennDOT’s oversight of private “issuing agents” that provide driver licensing and motor vehicle registration services. The audit is expected to be completed in 2018.

