Tougher Penalty For Threatening Law Enforcement Personnel

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would help us protect members of law enforcement by adding a penalty for threatening law enforcement officers, sheriffs or members of their family. Under Senate Bill 510, a person who threatens death or serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer, a sheriff or deputy sheriff, or a member of their family or household would commit a felony of the third degree. A second or subsequent offense would constitute a second degree felony. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

