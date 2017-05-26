Ambulance Company Reimbursement Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Ambulance companies would be reimbursed for providing medical treatment, even if the patient is not transported to a hospital, under a bill approved by the PA House. Currently, EMS agencies can only be reimbursed by insurance companies if they transport the patient, even though time is spent, supplies are used, and services are provided regardless of whether a transport takes place. It’s a significant contributor to the financial challenges facing ambulance companies. House Bill 1013 would require reimbursement when transport to a facility does not take place as long as the Basic Life Support or Advanced Life Support unit is dispatched by a county 911 center and the EMS provider must have rendered emergency services even though the transport was declined. The bill now advances to the state Senate for consideration.

Related