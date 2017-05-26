Court Rules Against Harrisburg Abortion Ordinance

HARRISBURG – The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of two women in their lawsuit against a Harrisburg ordinance which created unconstitutional buffer zones that silence pro-life speech on public sidewalks around abortion clinics. The federal Court held that the lower court erred when it denied Liberty Counsel’s request to immediately prohibit further enforcement of the ordinance. Liberty Counsel represented Becky Biter and Colleen Reilly, who regularly engaged in peaceful counseling on public sidewalks around Harrisburg’s two abortion clinics. They have been harassed and intimated by clinic staff and the local police since the City enacted the ordinance, which was drafted and pushed by Planned Parenthood. The ordinance purports to expel pro-life speakers from public property and pushes pro-life counselors sometimes to more than 70 feet away from the women they are attempting to help. The Third Circuit’s ruling clears the way for the ordinance to be re-examined and hopefully invalidated in the lower court. Horatio Mihet of Liberty Counsel said, “We will continue to challenge this ordinance until the Constitution is vindicated and restored on the streets of Harrisburg.”

