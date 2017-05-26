Quilt Camp Coming To GAiN Logistics Center

MOUNT JOY – Quilt Camp will be held June 5-9 at the Global Aid Network’s Logistics Center in Mount Joy, Lancaster County to work on quilt projects that will be shipped to people in great need around the world. With more than 42 million people worldwide displaced as a result of conflict, persecution, and natural disasters, the need for quilts is great. Volunteers can join Quilt Camp for any amount of time Monday through Thursday, June 5-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fri, June 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers can stay the entire day and bring a sack lunch while others come for whatever time they have. There will be a variety of projects available for most skill levels. There is also a need for fabric donations. Each volunteer is asked to bring two yards of new 100% cotton quilting fabric with them. Preregistration and closed toed shoes are required for Quilt Camp. For more information and to preregister, contact Rosalie Welsh at 717-285-4220 or email Rosalie.Welsh @gainusa.org.

