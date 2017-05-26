Second Amendment Rally Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features some of the speakers at the Second Amendment rally held Monday at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe hosted the rally along with Reps. Jason Ortitay, Mark Keller, and Rick Saccone. Other speakers include Dr. John Lott, nationally recognized economist, gun rights expert and president of Crime Prevention Research Center; Joshua Prince, Chief Counsel with the Firearms Industry Consulting Group; and Shaneen Allen, Philadelphia mother and national concealed carry advocate. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

