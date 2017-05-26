Tiered Penalty System For DUI Drivers

HARRISBURG – A bill to toughen DUI laws was approved by PA House members. Persons convicted of a DUI who then operate a vehicle despite their license being suspended currently faces the same penalty no matter how many times they get behind the wheel. House Bill 1049 creates a tiered system that increases the fines and sentences with each subsequent offense. Under current law, anyone who operates a vehicle on a suspended license resulting from a DUI faces a $500 fine and 60-90 day jail sentence. The legislation increases a second offense to a $1,000 fine and a minimum 90-day jail sentence. A third offense results in a $2,500 fine and no less than three months in jail. The penalty also graduates from a summary offense to a misdemeanor. The fourth offense would be a misdemeanor with a $5,000 fine and no less than two years in jail. The bill now goes to the Senate.

