Wolf Signs Real ID Legislation

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf will sign Real ID legislation into law this afternoon. Senate Bill 133 establishes a two-tiered system under which residents would be able to choose between a traditional driver’s license or non-driver ID, or a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or non-driver ID. Residents who choose a Real ID-compliant card would pay an additional charge. It will allow Pennsylvania residents, commuters, and businesses to avoid disruptions related to noncompliance. Once the bill becomes law, PennDOT can begin working with the federal government to update its systems to complete compliance.

