Child Drowns In The Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG – A 8-year-old child has drowned in the Susquehanna River. On Sunday around 7:30 p.m., Harrisburg Police responded to the north side of City island for a juvenile that went under the water and did not come back up. Officers were advised that the boy, who was not a swimmer, went into the water near the mini-golf area. He went under the water and did not come back up. Officers from Harrisburg Police, Harrisburg Fire, Capital Police, and Lifeteam EMS searched the waters for 30-35 minutes and ultimately found him unresponsive. CPR and rescue breathing was performed until EMS was on scene. The child was taken to Harrisburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

