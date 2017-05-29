Man Charged With Attempted Stabbing Of Police Officer

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man faces charges after attempting to stab a police officer. An off duty Ephrata Police officer saw 23-year-old Todd Racine, Jr. of Ephrata, enter a residence in the first block of North Charles Street in the borough. Both Ephrata Police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department held warrants for Racine’s arrest. As Racine left the residence, the officer attempted to detain Racine until other officers arrived. Racine resisted arrest by wrestling with the officer, attempting to stab the officer multiple times with a knife, and biting the officer. The officer was able to avoid getting stabbed during the fight. After a brief chase, Racine was apprehended by assisting officers. Racine, who admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine, had to be subdued with the use of a taser. Racine is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison. The police officer was treated for a bite to the arm and released.

