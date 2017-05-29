PA Senate Veteran’s Committee Chair Remembers Memorial Day

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich, Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, addressed the PA Senate on the topic of Memorial Day. Calling it America’s most solemn national holiday, Vulakovich said Memorial Day is a time to honor the service and commemorate the sacrifice of those who defended our freedom. It is a time to pay tribute to those who have died in all wars and conflicts so that others might be able to live under better conditions and better governments. The lawmaker added that Memorial Day is not about battles fought; it is about ordinary people making extraordinary sacrifices and the people and families they left behind. And above all, it is about the enormous debt we owe them. Patriotism, duty, freedom, love of country, support of democracy – the truth is that millions of Americans fought and died for these ideals. Let us remember their sacrifices not just on May 29, but all year round. He closed by saying, “God bless all those men and women who serve us so we can have better tomorrows.”



