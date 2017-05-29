Shooting Investigation At A High School Graduation Party

MANCHESTER – Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a shooting at a high school graduation party. York County’s Northeastern Regional Police said the shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday at a party attended by perhaps 40-plus people in the first block of Barberry Court in Manchester. Police weren’t notified until a friend drove the 20-year-old victim to Memorial Hospital, and he was reported to be recovering after surgery at York Hospital. Lt. Howard Daniels says the 20-year-old victim was walking upstairs from the basement to the kitchen when he was hit in the cheek, neck, and shoulder by one of two shots fired from outside the house. No arrests have been announced and police are asking anyone with information to call Northeastern Regional Police at 717-266-6195, ext 109. You may remain anonymous.

