Volunteers Needed For Lancaster County’s GAiN Quilt Camp

MOUNT JOY – If you enjoy quilting, you can volunteer for Quilt Camp held June 5-9 at the Global Aid Network’s Logistics Center in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. With over 42 million people worldwide displaced as a result of conflict, persecution, and natural disasters, the need for quilts is great. Volunteers can join Quilt Camp for any amount of time Monday through Thursday, June 5-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fri, June 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers can stay the entire day and bring a sack lunch while others come for whatever time they have. There will be a variety of projects available for most skill levels. There is also a need for fabric donations. Each volunteer is asked to bring two yards of new 100% cotton quilting fabric with them. Preregistration and closed toed shoes are required for Quilt Camp. For more information and to preregister, contact Rosalie Welsh at 717-285-4220 or email Rosalie.Welsh @gainusa.org.

