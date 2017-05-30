ATV Trespassers Sought By Authorities

CONESTOGA – Lancaster County’s Southern Regional Police Department has received multiple complaints from several property owners of ATV riders trespassing on private property. The locations affected include the area of the Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail, and on several neighboring private properties. The areas are posted as No Trespassing and the subjects are causing damage to the area. Pictures have been released. If you know any of the subjects, call 717-872-0352. Anonymous tips can be left at their website, www.slcrpd.org.

