Lawmaker Reacts To TMI Decision

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP – Rep. Dave Hickernell of Lancaster & Dauphin Counties responded to the decision to begin the process to close TMI. Hickernell represents Londonderry Township in the state House, where TMI is located, and is a member of the Senate-House Nuclear Energy Caucus. Hickernell expressed disappointment and felt bad for the employees and their families impacted by the decision. He said he remains hopeful that the situation could change and the decision can be reversed. He said, “As a member of the Senate-House Nuclear Energy Caucus, I recognize the environmental and economic importance of nuclear power and am looking for ways to support and strengthen nuclear power generation.”

