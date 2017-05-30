Owner Says Three Mile Island To Shut Down In 2019

CHICAGO – The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the United States’ worst commercial nuclear power accident, says it will shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania. Exelon Corp. said the announcement comes after five years of losses on the power plant and its recent failure in an auction to sell Three Mile Island’s power into the regional grid. The Chicago-based energy company wants Pennsylvania to give nuclear power megawatts the kind of preferential treatment and premium payments that are given to renewable energies, such as wind and solar. Nuclear power plants have been hammered by the natural gas boom that has slashed electricity prices in competitive markets. Equipment failure and operator errors at Three Mile Island in 1979 led to partial core meltdown of a reactor. The plant’s other reactor is still in use. Exelon CEO Chris Crane said, “Today is a difficult day, not just for the 675 talented men and women who have dedicated themselves to operating Three Mile Island safely and reliably every day, but also for their families, the communities, and customers who depend on this plant to produce clean energy and support local jobs.” He added that Pennsylvania has an opportunity to take a leadership role by implementing a policy solution to preserve its nuclear energy facilities and the clean, reliable energy provided. Despite producing 93% of the state’s emissions-free electricity and avoiding 37 million tons of carbon emissions, nuclear power is not included in PA’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard. Sixteen clean power sources, including solar, wind, and hydro energy, are supported by the state policy. TMI provides over $1 million in state property taxes and more than $300,000 in local community giving each year.

