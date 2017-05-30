Paid Sick Leave Supporters Responding To Hogan’s Veto

BALTIMORE (AP) – Supporters of requiring businesses with 15 or more employees to provide five paid sick days are rallying against Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto. The Working Matters Coalition for Earned Sick Days is holding two news conferences today. They will include members of the coalition’s health, faith, small business, labor, and community organizations. Legislative leaders who support the bill also are expected to attend. Hogan vetoed the bill last week saying it would be “disastrous” to Maryland’s economy, kill small businesses, and jeopardize thousands of jobs. The GOP governor says he is open to a “common sense” approach to paid sick leave. Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch and other Democrats say they will make a veto override a priority in January.

