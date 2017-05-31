Area Lawmakers React To TMI Decision

HARRISBURG – Reaction to the TMI decision has come from two state lawmakers. Rep. Dave Hickernell of Lancaster & Dauphin Counties represents the district where TMI is located, and is a member of the Senate-House Nuclear Energy Caucus. Hickernell expressed disappointment and is hopeful that the situation could change and the decision can be reversed. He said, “As a member of the Senate-House Nuclear Energy Caucus, I recognize the environmental and economic importance of nuclear power and am looking for ways to support and strengthen nuclear power generation.” Another Caucus member, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument said in a statement that a priority of the Caucus “was to focus on the value that each energy resource offers Pennsylvania and our citizens. We remain committed to that goal and will continue to invite all members of the General Assembly to participate in this important discussion so that together, we can advance policies that promote long-term economic, environmental, and consumer benefits.”

Related