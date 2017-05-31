Delaware Budget Writers Try To Trim Spending

DOVER, DE (AP) – Members of the Delaware legislature’s budget-writing committee have begun whittling away at state spending as they work toward a balanced budget for the next fiscal year. The Joint Finance Committee worked through some $33 million in proposed cuts, a fraction of the roughly $240 million needed to cut if lawmakers can’t agree on revenue and fee increases other than hiking corporate franchise taxes paid mostly by out-of-state companies. Among the approved cuts were funding reductions for legal services for the poor, tourist attractions and events, arts programs, and international trade. Few of the cuts involved laying off workers, but members expressed difficulty about having to reduce spending, particularly for some health and social service programs.

Related