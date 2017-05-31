Former NAACP Chief Running For Maryland Governor

BALTIMORE (AP) – Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous announced his run for governor of Maryland. The 44-year-old Jealous was the youngest person ever elected to lead the nation’s largest civil rights group. He was president of the Baltimore-based NAACP from 2008 to 2013. He could be running in a crowded Democrat primary to take on Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year. Jealous backed Bernie Sanders in last year’s Democratic presidential primary. Maryland is a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

