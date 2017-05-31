Free Fishing This Weekend In Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – Anglers will be able to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge. To celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week next week, the Division of Fish and Wildlife is offering free fishing, crabbing, and clamming in any Delaware waters Saturday and Sunday. On those two days, anyone, including out-of-staters, can fish in Delaware without a fishing license. But anglers will be required to obtain a free Fisherman Identification Network or FIN number, which can be obtained online at www.delaware-fin.com or by calling 1-800-432-9228. Anglers also must comply with Delaware’s fishing regulations, including size and daily catch limits.

