Lancaster County Woman Scammed Of Life Savings

LANCASTER – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of a Washington County man charged with using an investment scheme to steal approximately $159,000 from a 69-year-old Lancaster County woman. The scam artist led the victim to believe she would face retaliation from the mafia if she did not continue giving him money. The victim lost her life’s savings to the scheme. 45-year-old Yancey Taylor of Donora used the money that he extorted from the victim and gambled it away at various casinos in Pennsylvania. Shapiro said investigators believe there may be additional victims who were scammed by Taylor, and he urged anyone with information to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 717-787-6858.

