Officials Seek Funding For Anti-Child Abuse Programs

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman joined area prosecutors, lawmakers, and medical professionals in asking for funding of anti-child abuse programs, such as home visits. The group called on state legislators to include $9 million in new funding that would serve an estimated 1,700 in-need families. They stressed proactive programs, such as Nurse Family Partnership, which reduce incidents of child abuse and neglect. Stedman said fewer instances of child abuse can reduce long-term crime rates. He pointed to an ongoing case out of Lancaster County where a young boy was allegedly beaten and neglected for months by his father and the father’s paramour. The parents kept the child from friends and relatives. Stedman said home-visiting would likely have uncovered the abuse much sooner. The proactive programs also have value in non-criminal situations, such as educating parents and guardians on the dangers of co-sleeping with a child.

