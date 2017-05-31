PA First Lady Makes Breakfast Stop At York County School

RED LION – PA First Lady Frances Wolf visited Mazie Gable Elementary School in Red Lion, York County, this morning during school breakfast. She greeted students and highlighted the importance of breakfast to ensure students have the start to the day that they need to be successful. Gov. Wolf’s 2017-18 budget proposal includes an additional $2 million to enhance Pennsylvania’s existing school breakfast programs. One in five children in Pennsylvania currently struggle with hunger, which has an enormous impact on their ability to concentrate and perform well in school. Gov. Wolf’s school breakfast budget proposal would be administered through the state Education Department as competitive grants to schools that adopt alternative breakfast delivery models. The funds will be targeted to schools with student populations with more than 60% of children receiving subsidized meals.

