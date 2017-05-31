Reading Health To Buy 5 Hospitals & Change Name

READING – Reading Health System has announced plans to buy five other eastern Pennsylvania hospitals and change the system’s name to Tower Health. Reading Health and subsidiaries of Tennessee-based Community Health Systems have an asset purchase agreement to buy Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville; Phoenixville Hospital; Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove; Pottstown Memorial Medical Center; and Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia. The transaction is expected to close this summer, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The new network will serve about 2.5 million people.

