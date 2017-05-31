LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP – Three Mile Island will conduct a full siren system test tomorrow. During the test at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, all 96 sirens in the 10 mile emergency planning zone will sound for a full 3 minutes.
