Be Safe Around The Grill

HARRISBURG – With sunny and warmer weather on the way, more people will be doing outdoor cooking on the grill. PEMA Director Richard Flinn says taking time to conduct a few safety checks and practicing other safety measures can help insure this fun activity doesn’t end in injury or a home fire. An average of 8,900 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbeques occur each year in the United States. In 2014, 16,600 patients went to emergency rooms due to injuries involving grills. Grilling related fires cause about $118 million in property damage each year. Safe grilling tips are available at www.insurance.pa.gov, under the “home” icon, and from the National Fire Protection Association.

Related