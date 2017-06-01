Delaware Budget Writers Halt Work Amid Concerns About Cuts

DOVER, DE (AP) – Democrat House and Senate leaders in Delaware have told the state legislature’s budget-writing committee to halt its work amid concerns about spending cuts the panel has approved. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf and Senate President David McBride instructed the Democrat co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee to cancel a work session today to allow legislative leaders from both parties to continue discussions on raising additional revenue to balance the upcoming budget. The move came after the committee agreed upon about $30 million in cuts affecting a broad spectrum of agencies and programs. Democrat lawmakers indicated that they do not want to unduly alarm the public with further cuts if there is a chance they can agree with GOP lawmakers on tax hikes.

