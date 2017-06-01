Nutrition Vouchers Available For Lancaster County Seniors

LANCASTER – In cooperation with the PA Department of Agriculture, Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers will be distributed to eligible persons on Wednesday, June 7 at all Lancaster County Office of Aging Senior Centers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. Other distribution sites include the Ephrata Recreation Center and New Holland United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on June 14. The nutrition vouchers valued at $20 can be exchanged for Pennsylvania grown fruits and vegetables through November at participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands. To be eligible, an individual must be at least 60 years of age, reside in Lancaster County, and have an annual household income of less than $22,311 for one person, or less than $30,044 for two. Those living in nursing homes or other residential facilities where meals are provided are not eligible. Persons unable to pick up the vouchers may have a proxy or representative go on their behalf, but need to have a completed, signed proxy form along with photo ID of the eligible individual presented at the time of distribution. To receive a proxy form prior to the distribution, contact any Lancaster County Office of Aging Senior Center or the Office of Aging at 299-7979.

