PA Auditor General Posts Expenses Online

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said his department’s entire expenses are now posted online, and he encouraged other government entities to follow his lead. In 2015, DePasquale became the first statewide elected official to post his travel expenses online. He said, “As Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog, the Department of the Auditor General should be held up to the same level of public scrutiny and accountability I expect of the government organizations we audit,” He added that the public has a right to know how government is spending tax dollars. The department’s expense posting includes spending for employee healthcare, information technology, pensions, salaries, travel, worker’s compensation, and other operational costs. The information will be updated monthly.

The expense information is available online at www.PAAuditor.gov under “About Us.”

