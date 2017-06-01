Possible Correlation Shown Between TMI & Thyroid Cancers

HERSHEY – Penn State College of Medicine researchers have shown, for the first time, a possible correlation between the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island and thyroid cancers in the counties surrounding the plant. TMI had a partial meltdown accident on March 28, 1979. During the accident, radiation was released into the environment, which the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said was in small amounts with no detectable health effects. Looking at tumor samples from people verified to have lived in the areas around TMI at the time of the accident, remained in the area, and subsequently developed thyroid cancer, researchers observed a shift in cases to cancer mutations consistent with radiation exposure from those consistent with random causes. The study appeared in a supplement to Laryngoscope.

Related