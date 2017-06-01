Special Guest At York County School Breakfast

RED LION – PA First Lady Frances Wolf visited Mazie Gable Elementary School in Red Lion, York County, yesterday during school breakfast. She greeted students and highlighted the importance of breakfast to ensure students have the start to the day that they need to be successful. Gov. Wolf’s 2017-18 budget proposal includes an additional $2 million to enhance Pennsylvania’s existing school breakfast programs. One in five children in Pennsylvania currently struggle with hunger, which has an enormous impact on their ability to concentrate and perform well in school.

