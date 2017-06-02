Area Congressmen React To Paris Climate Agreement Withdrawal

WASHINGTON, DC – Some area congressmen have reacted to President Trump’s decision to have the U.S. withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. Congressman Scott Perry said U.S. participation in the agreement failed to follow constitutional protocols when it was undertaken by the Obama Administration. Treaties should be ratified by the Senate, as dictated in our Constitution. Perry added we all want clean air and a healthy environment and he’s advocated for removing government barriers to the development of hydropower, which would create thousands of American jobs and provide power to millions of Americans at low cost. But decisions can’t be made unilaterally. Our removal from the Paris Climate Agreement is a solid first step to reasserting the role of the U.S. Constitution in international affairs and domestic policies. Perry represents parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, and York Counties. Congressman Patrick Meehan says the Paris Agreement isn’t perfect, but by abandoning it, America is relinquishing a seat at the global table. It calls into question our commitment to protecting and preserving the environment and forfeits our ability to drive countries like China and India to reduce their carbon footprint and compete on a level playing field. Last month, Meehan and 20 of his colleagues wrote President Trump, urging him to maintain America’s commitment to the Paris Agreement. Meehan represents parts of Berks, Chester, and Lancaster Counties.

