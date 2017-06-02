Ex-Penn State Officials Face Sentencing In Sandusky Scandal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier and two other former school administrators are facing sentencing for child endangerment for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities. Prosecutors are seeking jail time for Spanier at today’s hearing in Harrisburg. Sentencing guidelines call for up to a year in prison. Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley, and former vice president Gary Schultz did not report Sandusky to child welfare authorities or police. Spanier plans an appeal.

