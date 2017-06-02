New Website To Help Veterans

HARRISBURG – There’s a new state-funded website that gives men and women who are serving or have served our country a central location for information about federal, state, and local services. The site allows users to find out information on employment opportunities in their area, housing, medical services, addiction services, assistive devices, and more. There is also an easy-to-use link for contacting state and federal representatives about any piece of legislation. In addition, users can create a protected profile where they can store items such as service health records, discharge papers, and other service-related documents. To access the website, go to www.networkofcare.org, select “Pennsylvania,” and choose a county of residence. Veterans can also contact their state legislator with any questions on how to use the website.

