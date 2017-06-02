PA Senate Committee To Look At Election Issues

HARRISBURG – Various election related topics impacting Pennsylvania will be the subject of a hearing before the Senate State Government Committee. One testifier at the Tuesday hearing will be Wendy Underhill, the Program Director for Elections and Redistricting for the National Conference of State Legislatures. Speaking at a recent state Capitol rally, Monroe County Sen. Mario Scavello talked about one issue, gerrymandering, that can occur when legislative boundaries are set. Scavello has co-sponsored legislation on the issue. The 11 a.m. hearing at the North Office Building is the first of a series of hearings on election related topics.

