Penn State Making Changes To Greek System After Pledge Death

STATE COLLEGE(AP) – Penn State is making a slew of changes to its Greek system, including taking control of the previously self-governing fraternities and sororities, in the wake of the February death of a pledge. The university’s board of trustees approved a set of changes during a meeting today. Earlier this week, the parents of 19-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza released a scathing letter to the school. They accuse officials of turning a blind eye to hazing and excessive drinking in the Greek system, saying it led to the Feb. 4 death of their son. Eighteen members of the now-shuttered fraternity face charges in connection with Piazza’s death. Police say he drank a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual.

