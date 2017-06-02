Push For More Pediatric Cancer Research Funding In PA

PHILADELPHIA – Berks County Rep. Tom Caltagirone hosted a House Democratic Policy Committee hearing to discuss the need for pediatric cancer research funding. Caltagirone has introduced legislation that would establish funding for pediatric cancer research at four pediatric research facilities in Pennsylvania. They include Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, and the Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia. Caltagirone said about 96% of all cancer research money goes for adult cancers with only 4% for children. In April, the PA House passed Caltagirone’s House Bill 46, which would establish a check-off box on Pennsylvania’s state income tax forms to allow taxpayers to designate an unlimited contribution for childhood cancer research through the establishment of the Pennsylvania Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. The donations, deducted from the taxpayers’ refunds, would go to the hospitals that are conducting childhood cancer research. The bill moved from the Senate Finance Committee last week. Caltagirone said he is confident that Pennsylvanians will have the option to check the box on their 2018 state income tax forms.

