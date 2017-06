EPHRATA – Ephrata Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man involved in some vehicle break-ins and thefts. Surveillance photos show a man was a passenger in a white VW. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and another on his right shoulder. Pictures of the suspect and vehicle can be seen below. If you have any information, contact Ephrata Police Officer Davis at 717-738-9200, ext 262.

