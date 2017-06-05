Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week In PA

HARRISBURG – A resolution designating this week as Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week in Pennsylvania was adopted by the state Senate. One of the goals of the week is to increase public awareness of on-going bay restoration efforts. The resolution’s prime sponsor, Sen. Rich Alloway of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties said that people tend to overlook the significance of the bay. He said the Chesapeake Bay produces more than 500 million pounds of harvested seafood per year and the bay’s tributaries in the Commonwealth are an important source of drinking water, recreational fishing, and boating. Alloway added that by promoting water quality in Pennsylvania, the overall health of the bay will improve.

