Lye Determined In Juice At Lancaster County Restaurant

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Police say it was lye that severely sickened two children after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Lancaster County Chinese buffet in March. East Lampeter Township Police say there was no evidence that the incident at the Star Buffet & Grill was intentional. No criminal charges have been filed. It wasn’t clear if the investigation remains open or if charges could be filed later. A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were taken March 3 to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after their mouths and throats were burned by something in their drinks. Inspectors found lye in the restaurant and took it to the state Department of Agriculture for analysis, in addition to samples from the kids’ cups and the apple juice container.

