Man Arrested After Punching & Making Fun Of Disabled Person

WEST CHESTER (AP) – Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy. The Chester County Sheriff’s office said today that local sheriffs and federal marshals took 29-year-old Barry Baker into custody at about 8 a.m. today in Uwchlan Township. He was taken to the county prison. Baker of Georgetown, Delaware is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct in the May 10 attack in West Chester. Surveillance cameras show a man police say is Baker mocking the victim before punching him in the face without warning. Baker was also being sought on a parole violation in an unrelated case.

