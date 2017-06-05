Teen Dies In Crash At Area Dirt Bike Track

HANOVER (AP) – State Police are investigating the death of a teenager who crashed his dirt bike during a practice run at an area race track. The York County coroner planned an autopsy today on the body of 13-year-old Mason Scott Farro of Middletown, Delaware. Farro was involved in a multi-bike crash just before 6 p.m. Saturday at the Trail-Way Speedway in Union Township. The crash happened in Adams County, but the autopsy is scheduled in York County, because the boy died after being taken to Hanover Hospital. The statement says medical crews responded “within seconds” before Farro was taken to the hospital.

