Bill Establishes Standards For Addiction Recovery Homes

HARRISBURG – Quality standards would be established for addiction recovery houses in Pennsylvania under legislation approved by the state Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee. Senate Bill 446 calls for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to establish standards and criteria for the administration and operation of recovery houses. Such facilities provide support for those suffering from addiction after they leave inpatient treatment or correctional facilities. The measure came about after reports of facility operators fueling addictions, exploiting residents, and employing counselors who use drugs. The bill is based on standards and criteria developed by the National Association of Recovery Residences, whose Pennsylvania chapter has been working with owners of facilities who have voluntarily sought certification. Senate Bill 446 now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

