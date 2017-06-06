Clean Slate Legislation Clears PA Senate Committee

HARRISBURG – The Senate Judiciary Committee reported bipartisan legislation sponsored that will provide for automatic sealing of criminal records for minor offenses. Termed “Clean Slate” legislation, Senate Bill 529 and House Bill 1419, are the first of their kind in the nation. The goal is to eliminate the hurdle that individuals with a criminal record face when seeking opportunities, particularly for employment. Having worked to address concerns raised last session with the Pennsylvania State Police and the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts, both of which will play a role in implementing Clean Slate, Wagner and Williams are confident the legislation has the support needed to move quickly through the legislature. Senate Bill 529 now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

