Delaware House To Vote On Abortion Bill

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware state House is poised to vote on a bill ensuring that abortion remains legal in that state if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned. The bill, which narrowly cleared the Senate last month, was scheduled for a House vote today. The legislation removes any restrictions on abortion before an unborn child reaches viability. It prohibits abortion after viability unless a doctor determines that an abortion is necessary to protect the woman’s life or health, or that the baby is not likely to survive without extraordinary medical measures.

