Full Day Kindergarten Bill Proposed

PHILADELPHIA – Legislation requiring school districts across the Commonwealth to implement full-day kindergarten has been introduced. The bill would require each school district to establish and maintain a full-day kindergarten program for children between the ages of three and five by the start of the 2018-19 school year. It would also call for the creation of a Full-Day Kindergarten Implementation Advisory Committee. The committee would be responsible for developing and implementing a state plan for full-day kindergarten, advising each school district on how to best implement a full-day kindergarten program, and providing technical assistance and other resources to school districts. A similar bill was introduced in the last legislative session.

